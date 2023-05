Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- This Memorial Day was cooler than average with a low of 60 and high of 81.

Over the past 10 years, our warmest Memorial Day was in 2019 when readings reached up to 96 degrees. This was not only the warmest year in the past 10 years, but also the warmest year in the past 20.

This year we also tied with 2021 for the coolest morning in the last 10 years.