Coronavirus Response Fund awards fourth round of grants, gives $34,000 to local organizations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley and United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley have awarded a fourth round of Coronavirus Response Fund grants, this time totaling $34,000.

Counting this week’s contributions, the Fund has disbursed $726,000, according to fund organizers.

This is the fourth set of grants awarded, with the third donating more $19,000. The fourth round of recipients include:

American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia – Support for the increased cost of sheltering house fire victims in hotels

Support for the increased cost of sheltering house fire victims in hotels Bethany Christian Services – Financial Assistance for foster care families

Financial Assistance for foster care families Hope Harbour – Support for increased costs of providing food, cleaning supplies and additional shelter for families that are victims of domestic violence

Support for increased costs of providing food, cleaning supplies and additional shelter for families that are victims of domestic violence Stewart Community Home – Support for the increased cost of food and cleaning supplies

“Our generous community continues to enthusiastically support the Coronavirus Response Fund’s work,” commented Ben Moser, president and CEO of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. “United Way’s partnership with the Community Foundation offers donors a powerhouse of community research to make sure that we’re supporting organizations doing critical work on the front line of this crisis. Gifts to the Coronavirus Response Fund are a great way to make sure that your dollars help those most in need.”

The Community Foundation and United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley also have the Nonprofit Impact Assessment Tool, which gives any nonprofit organization in the Chattahoochee Valley the chance to share the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting their programming, operation and finances.

“Last week donors fully matched Global Payments/TSYS’ $100,000 matching contribution offer. Now Aflac has stepped forward! They, too, will contribute $100,000 to match donations to the Fund 1:1, up to $2,000 per individual contribution. Donations will continue to be accepted at https://www.cfcv.com/coronavirus, giving people a chance to support organizations helping our most vulnerable populations through this crisis,” the Coronavirus Response Fund organizers said in a statement.