Coronavirus Response Fund donates almost $140K to local organizations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Coronavirus Response Fund established by the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley and the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley have made the first set of donations from the relief funds.

The first official grants from the Coronavirus Response Fund have been awared to 11 local organizations working to help vulnerable members of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“United Way is proud of our partnership with the Community Foundation and extremely grateful to all Coronavirus Response Fund donors. These grants will help meet the immediate, basic needs of our most vulnerable citizens and we are thankful for the engagement of our nonprofit community in providing care during this time of crisis. It’s partnership like this that makes our community special,” the organization said in a statement.

The organizations who received grants from the partnership were:

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley – for daily afternoon snacks/meals to students

Chattahoochee Valley Episcopal Ministry – for financial assistance to individuals (rent, utilities, transportation)

Feeding the Valley Food Bank – for mobile food boxes for families and Buddy Packs to MCSD students during spring break

Home for Good at United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley – for Emergency shelter operations in partnership with SafeHouse

Open Door Community House – for food for people/families who are food insecure

SafeHouse Ministries – for food for client meals and establishment of quarantine space for client safety

Salvation Army – for food for boxes & evening meals, as well as financial assistance for individuals

St. Anne Community Outreach – for utility assistance relief for individuals & food for “drive-up” grocery service

Take the City – for food boxes for individuals

Truth Spring – for family food boxes with a week’s worth of food

West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition – for utilities, housing and transportation assistance for cancer patients

“Giving is easy; see cfcv.com/coronavirus for more information. Right now a $100,000 match offer from Global Payments/TSYS will match donations to the Coronavirus Response Fund dollar-for-dollar, up to $2,000 per gift. Here’s your chance to get your generosity doubled and help our most vulnerable populations!” CFCV said in a statement on their website.