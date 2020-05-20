Coronavirus Response Fund gives another $64K in grants to five local organizations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Coronavirus Response Fund, formed by a partnership between the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley and the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, gave its seventh set of grants this week.

The fund awarded $64,015 to five organizations, bringing the total grants awarded so far to $907,735.

This week’s grants were awarded to:

  • Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley – To support PPE purchases and partial scholarships for their Summer Camp Program
  • Chattahoochee Valley Episcopal Ministry – To provide financial assistance to individuals (rent, utilities, transportation)
  • Feeding the Valley, Inc – To provide food for children in Muscogee and Russell Counties during the gap between school year-end and summer programs
  • FOCUS (Fellowship of Christians United in Service) – To purchase food and provide utility assistance for clients
  • Girls Inc. of Columbus & Phenix-Russell – To provide partial scholarships for their Summer Camp program

Aflac, based in Columbus, is currently offering a $100,000 match, matching donations to the Coronavirus Response Fund dollar-for-dollar, up to $2,000 per gift.

According to an organization spokesperson, donations will continue to be accepted at https://www.cfcv.com/coronavirus, giving people a chance to support organizations helping our most vulnerable populations through this crisis.

