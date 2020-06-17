Coronavirus Response Fund tops $1 million in grants as of latest awards

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Coronavirus Response Fund created by a partnership between the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley and the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley has given $1 million in grants as of its latest awards.

This week’s award recipients received a total of $28,591, bringing the overall awards total to $1,008,274 since the grants first began to be distributed.

“While it’s tempting to celebrate having granted more than $1M from the Fund, it’s sobering to glimpse how much good people who are our neighbors need this help right now,” commented Betsy Covington, president and CEO of Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. “Thanks to the generosity of so many of you in our community, we’re able to meet a good portion of these needs. We at CFCV and United Way will continue to help get money where it’s needed most as we move through this crisis together.”

The winners each week are local organizations that aid vulnerable members of the Chattahoochee Valley community. This week’s winners are:

Girls, Inc. of Columbus and Phenix-Russell – To support additional partial scholarships for summer camp and increased health and safety expenses.

– To support additional partial scholarships for summer camp and increased health and safety expenses. The House of T.I.M.E. – To support program participants via housing, cleaning supplies, and bus passes.

– To support program participants via housing, cleaning supplies, and bus passes. The Salvation Army of Columbus – To provide rent and utility assistance for clients.

The Coronavirus Response Fund is still receiving daily contributions for local individuals, businesses, and foundations. Currently, Aflac is continuing to match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $2,000 per gift.

Donations to the fund can be made online at the Community Foundation website.