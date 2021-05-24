Coronavirus survivor and long hauler has message for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) Olive Vidal-Kendall is a COVID-19 survivor and the first person to be taken off of a ventilator at St. Francis-Emory Hospital in Columbus.

In February of 2020 Vidal-Kendall contracted COVID-19 and was released from the hospital two months later, in April. She spent the next 11 months in isolation dealing with what’s called Long haul COVID-19.

According to the CDC, long haul COVID-19 symptoms include, “Tiredness or fatigue, difficulty thinking or concentrating (sometimes referred to as “brain fog”), headache, loss of smell or taste, dizziness on standing, fast-beating or pounding heart (also known as heart palpitations), chest pain, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, cough, joint or muscle pain, depression or anxiety, fever, symptoms that get worse after physical or mental activities”

“I am still suffering with post-COVID symptoms. Fatigue is one that I really deal with, and also breathing issues,” said Vidal-Kendall.

She went on to say, “Coming back on campus also helped me to deal with another COVID issue of anxiety. I am just so excited to not be isolated, and to be back in an environment with my peers.” Olive was isolated for almost a year with long haul COVID-19 symptoms.

She wants people to make sure people protect their community by getting fully vaccinated. “Please consider getting a COVID vaccination. Not only are you protecting your body from the unknown, but you’re also protecting your family, your community and anyone who comes in contact with you. I never thought about not taking the vaccine. as soon as I heard that the vaccine was out I was eager to take it.”

If your or someone you know is interested in the COVID-19 vaccine, you can get vaccination information for west Georgia by going to the West Central Health District Website.