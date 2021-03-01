Coroner: Human skull found in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The Muscogee County’s Coroner Officer confirmed Monday morning that a human skull was found in north Columbus.

The skull was discovered Sunday night in the 6000 block of Veterans Parkway, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The human remains was then taken to the Columbus Morgue.

The skull will be taken back to the scene where the GBI will begin searching for more remains with search dogs at 10 a.m. Monday.

Stay with News 3 as we work to learn more about this developing story.