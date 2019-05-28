Coroner's office seeks help in locating next of kin for man who drowned Sunday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS (WRBL) - The Muscogee County Coroner's office is asking for help in locating the next of kin of a Columbus man who drowned in the Chattahoochee River Sunday night.

Ronald Cyr died when his boat began to take on water and he ended up in the river, just north of the Dillingham Street Bridge, Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed.

Cyr was 65 and lived at the Ralston Towers in downtown Columbus.

If you have any information, call the coroner's office at 706 653-3260.

"We think he has a sister, but we need help locating her," said Deputy Assistant Coroner Freeman Worley.

Two men were fishing in the water between Dillingham Street Bridge and a section below the Cutbait Rapid, the last rapid on the Chattahoochee Whitewater Course. One man was able to swim to safety on the Georgia side. Unfortunately, the other drowned.

Neither men were wearing a life jacket, Bryan said