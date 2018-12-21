Correctional Officer Arrested on Contraband Charges

Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) arrested a correctional officer at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday for attempting to smuggle illegal contraband into the prison.

Tony Williams, 34, of Frisco City, was arrested Thursday for prohibited activities and use of office for personal gain, according to ADOC.

A K9 unit alerted on Williams vehicle where authorities found multiple packages containing 10 cell phones, during a search of the officer’s personal vehicle, according to ADOC. Williams confessed to purchasing the phones with the intention of receiving payment from inmates.

Williams was taken to Escambia County Jail and booked following his arrest, according to ADOC.

Williams resigned from his job after more than 10 years with the ADOC.