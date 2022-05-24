COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tuesday’s election results from Muscogee County are slow to come in and Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren tells News 3 the reason is a technical issue.

A memory card from advance voting at the City Services Center was corrupted. Out of an abundance of caution — Boren’s words –, elections officials are re-scanning all 8,000 advance in-person votes cast at the City Services.

That has delayed the count.

A high-speed scanner is being used.

Boren did not give a timetable to reenter the ballots but said she hoped the process could be done quickly.

There were more than 14,000 advance in-person votes cast at three locations. The bulk of them were cast at the City Services Center.