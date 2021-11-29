Cougar Minute – November 22, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Each week News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

More from WRBL

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State Students and airs Mondays on News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

More from The Cougar Minute

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Angelica Jenkins, a senior from Douglasville, Georgia. The events she highlights include:

WinterFest is almost here! For a night of holiday activities, including a walk-through light show and musical performances, visit the CSU Main Campus on Nov. 30, starting at 6 p.m. For more details, go to winterfest.columbusstate.edu.

With less than a month left to see Looking Male and the South Arts 2021 exhibitions in person, go visit the Bo Bartlett Center to see these phenomenal shows. Go to bobartlettcenter.org to learn more information about the exhibitions.

It’s time to apply to CSU for free! We’re waiving application fees now until November 30th. Start your journey as a Cougar at admissions.columbusstate.edu.

For more events and information on attending CSU, go to columbusstate.edu.