Cougar Minute – October 18, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State Students and airs Mondays on News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Gabrielle Dixon, a junior from Snellville, GA. The events she highlights include:

Hear our Cougars roar as Homecoming Week kicks off! This year’s Homecoming is from October 18-23. We’re celebrating with events including our hometown parade this Friday night! To see the full list of events, visit events.columbusstate.edu/homecoming

On October 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., join the Schwob School of Music as they present Tuneful Tuesday at the Bo Bartlett Center. This special musical event has free admission. To learn more visit the event calendar at music.columbusstate.edu.

Columbus State University is preparing the next generation of scholars, athletes, leaders and doers. Your donation on October 19 for CSU GIVES Day of Giving will support a variety of needs including student scholarships. Consider sharing your CSU pride through giving at columbusstate.edu/CSUGives.

For more events and information on attending CSU, go to columbusstate.edu.