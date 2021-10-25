Cougar Minute – October 25, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State Students and airs Mondays on News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Nicole Sanders, a senior from Lanett, Alabama. The events she highlights include:

On October 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., come celebrate South Arts 2021 during its public reception at the Bo Bartlett Center. Free food, drinks, and music will be available! For more information, visit bobartlettcenter.org.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. on October 29, join us for the Horn Choir Concert at the Schwob School of Music. This musical event is free and open to the public and will occur in Legacy Hall. Go to music.columbusstate.edu to learn more.

Hear music under the stars at the Coca-Cola Space Science Center! “Synesthesia on the Dome” on November 2 will feature prize-winning performers, including the internationally acclaimed Schwob Trombone Ensemble. Tickets are available for purchase at ccssc.org/events.



For more events and information on attending CSU, go to columbusstate.edu.