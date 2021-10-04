Cougar Minute – October 4, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Every Monday, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU.

The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State Students and airs on News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Angelica Jenkins, a senior from Douglasville, GA. The events she highlights include:

Come celebrate 25 years of Oxbow Meadows at ReptileFest. The celebration is on October 9th from 11am – 3pm. It will include live animal shows, children activities, local community vendors and more! To learn more, visit oxbow.columbusstate.edu/reptilefest

On October 5 from 5pm – 6:30pm, join us for The Solo Vision, the first Music Under the Dome of the 2021-22 season. Located at the Coca Cola’s Space Science Center’s Omnisphere Theater, this event will feature amazing visual designs by artist and director Lance Tankersley and music performances. To purchase the tickets, visit ccssc.org/musicunderthedome/.

As a start to Cybersecurity Awareness Month, join the community in a shredding event on October 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The free and open-to-the-public event will be on lot 4 of CSU’s Main Campus, behind the Synovus Center of Commerce & Technology.

For more events and information on attending CSU, go to columbusstate.edu.