COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, March 8, the Columbus City Council heard a proposal to move Kadie the Cow to a new home using a fundraising campaign.

And it created a mooo-ving discusssion.

Kadie currently sits in the the parking lot of the old Best Buy store, located at 2925 Manchester Expressway. That was the original site of Kinnett Diaries and has been Kadie’s pasture since 1967. The Best Buy store relocated to Whittlesey Blvd in June 2019.

Under the proposal, Kadie would be moved to Uptown in an area on Bay Avenue between, 10th Street and 11th Street. The Kinnett family supports the move.

The proposal would be a public-private partnership and would fund both repairing Kadie and moving her to the new Uptown location.

It would be financed through a fundraising campaign that would raise $32,000 for the relocation.

An endowment would be established to maintain Kadie for ten years.

Not everyone wants to see Kadie the Cow move to Uptown.

Charmaine Crabb, who represents District 5, said she would like to see Kadie stay in her her current home.

Crabb also wanted to weigh possible options of a fundraising campaign that would relocate Kadie to an area in District 5, rather than Uptown.

The issue will be visited again at the City Council meeting scheduled for the 2nd Tuesday in April.