COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Election results are in and all the votes have been counted in Muscogee County. Marshal Greg Countryman has beaten out incumbent Sheriff Donna Tompkins for the Democratic nomination for Muscogee County Sheriff.

Countryman received 13,797 votes, while Tompkins received 7,760 votes. Pam Brown was also running for the Democratic nomination; she received 3,945 votes.

Countryman will face-off against Republican Mark Lajoye in November.