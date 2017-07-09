Couple arrested after river rescue with baby

UPDATE:

11:00 P.M. — Police say 21-year-old Kateria Johnson and 23-year-old Raymond Reese the 4th were both charged with failure to wear a flotation device after they and their young child needed a rescue from the Chattahoochee River Saturday evening.

Both have since posted bond.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, GA — It happened around 7 p.m. near the 14th Street bridge in Columbus. A couple and their baby stranded on the rocks in the middle of the Chattahoochee River.

By about 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening, crews with Columbus Fire & Emergency Services rescued the couple and baby. And by 8:30 p.m., a News 3 reporter saw the couple being arrested.

“It’s easy to get down there in the river bed when the water is low we all know as water is released and that water level rises then certainly it’s easy to get trapped and it looks like that’s what happened this afternoon,” says Fire Marshal Ricky Shores.

News 3 is working to learn if the couple will face any charges. We’re also working to learn what’s expected to happen to the baby.This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.