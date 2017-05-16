Court denies bond for Shaw High School grad facing deportation

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends who packed Immigration Judge Dan Trimble’s courtroom at the Stewart Detention Center walked in with high hopes, but walked out shocked.

They were hopeful that Jose Gonzalez Ochoa would receive a bond, but were shocked when the judge denied him bond Monday morning.

On Easter, he was pulled over for going slightly over the speed limit in Hamilton, and was arrested for not having a driver’s license. When he was arrested, Immigration Customs and Enforcement placed a hold on him. Once he was released on bond from Harris County, ICE detained him at Stewart Detention Center where he’s been ever since.

Ochoa’ attorney, Britt Thames presented evidence that his client is statutorily eligible for a U-Visa due to being physically abused by his father.

The judge denied the bond since there was no certification from immigration services on the U-Visa, but Thames said government counsel agreed to expedite the request. Thames said the judge also considered Ochoa a potential flight risk since he does not have a spouse or children who are U.S. Citizens. In addition, he added that his client has limited relief available to him.

“I was very surprised because the judge looked at all the evidence we presented, and he said that he looked like a good kid, the kind of person we wanted in this country,” Thames said. “However, at this time, he was going to deny the bond, and if we get that certification back from USCIS, to come back for a bond hearing again, and more than likely, based on what the judge said, he would grant bond at that time.”

One of Jose’s former teachers at Shaw made the trip to Lumpkin to support her former student.

Rebecca Hagues said she got very hopeful when the judge sympathized with Jose and said he was the kind of person who deserves to be in the country, but was deflated when bond was denied. She added that Jose has encouraged her, and she has been encouraging him throughout the process.

“He’s got a golden heart,” Hagues said. “He is living for God trying to walk the Christian path trying to do what God’s asked him. He’s trying to do everything the right way, and he is the type of person that if you were in need, he would step up to help you even if he had nothing.”

Ochoa’s girlfriend, Marta Lopez was also in attendance Monday morning.

She was upset at Monday’s outcome, but says the day Jose’s given bond, it will be the happiest day of her life.

“I was sad because he’s not a criminal,” Lopez said. “He’s being treated like a criminal, and he’s not a criminal. I thought he was going to get a bond.”