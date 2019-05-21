Court docs reveal chilling details about accused APD officer killer
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) - The man accused in the Capital Murder death of an Auburn Police Officer had his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon inside the Lee County Justice Center.
29-year-old Grady Wilkes was dressed in civilian clothes, wearing handcuffs when he told the judge he could not afford an attorney. William Whatley was appointed to represent him and commented on his desire to file a motion to limit pre-trial publicity.
Wilkes is being held without bond for the capital murder of Auburn Officer William Buechner. Wilkes also faces three counts of Attempted Murder of APD Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliot who were injured in the shooting. Another Auburn Police Officer who was fired upon, but not wounded. Wilkes also faces Domestic Violence Strangulation involving the mother of his child.
District Attorney Brandon Hughes is seeking the death penalty.
Sunday night, Wilkes is accused of firing on police responding to a domestic disturbance mobile home park off wire road. Court documents obtained by News 3 confirm chilling details. According to the probable cause for arrest on the affidavit:
"Officers met with a victim who told them her live-in boyfriend and father of her child, Grady Wayne Wilkes had threatened to kill her as well as physically assaulted her. She advised that he had grabbed her by the wrist and also choked her. She fled the residence and met officers at another location inside the trailer park. Multiple Auburn Police Officers, including Officer William Buechner, went to the residence in an attempt to make contact with Wilkes. Officers knocked on the door and Wilkes answer the door wearing body armor and was armed with a rifle. After Wilkes opened the door, he immediately began firing at the officers. Officer William Buechner Officer Mark Sistrunk and Officer Evan Elliott were all struck by gunfire. "
Officer Buechner succumbed to his wounds at the hospital. He was a husband, father of two and beloved 13-year veteran of APD. Officer Sistrunk is still recovering at the hospital; Officer Elliott has been released.
Wilkes was arrested nine hours later after a massive manhunt located him about a mile away from the shooting scene. News 3 has confirmed he was active with the Alabama National Guard since 2010. He was assigned to the 173rd Infantry headquartered in Enterprise. Wilkes was an infantry fire team leader.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE: Go Fund Me account set up for Officer William Buechner. News 3 is working to see if funds have been set up for the injured officers.
Meanwhile, funeral arrangements have been set for Officer Buechner. Visitation is set for Friday, with Funeral Services to follow at AU's Arena. The information can be found on our website.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former President Carter released from hospital
Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center according to the Carter Center.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia Insurance Commissioner asked to resign by Governor following federal fraud accusations
Georgia's insurance commissioner Jim Beck has been asked to resign by Governor Brian Kemp following an indictment that was delivered Tuesday for 38 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering which allegedly occurred before his election in November.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alabama and Georgia each receive $400,000 for rural communities opioid response programs
Georgia and Alabama each received $400,000, split in two grants per state, to plan and implement programs "aimed at reducing the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorder, including opioid use disorder, in rural communities" that are reported to be at a high risk for substance abuse.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding
Alabama Public Television has chosen not to air an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur" because it included a same-sex wedding.Read More »
-
Alabama leaders stand by new abortion law amid growing criticism
It's been one week since Alabama's abortion bill was signed into law, and lawmakers and the Governor are still standing by bill.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hundreds protest Alabama abortion ban: 'My body, my choice!'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Hundreds of demonstrators marched to the Alabama Capitol on Sunday to protest the state's newly approved abortion ban, chanting "my body, my choice!" and "vote them out!" The demonstration came days after Gov. Kay Ivey signed the most stringent abortion law in the nation- making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases unless necessary for the mother's health. The law provides no exception for rape and incest.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
-
-
-
- Consumer Watch Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.