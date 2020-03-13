Court rules DNA evidence warrants new trial in Columbus murder case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s highest court says a man serving a life sentence for a 1976 Columbus slaying deserves a new trial after recent DNA tests cast doubt on his guilt.

The Georgia Supreme Court sided with a lower court Friday in ordering a new trial for 64-year-old Johnny Lee Gates. He was convicted of murder in the 1976 shooting of 19-year-old Katharina Wright in Columbus.

Last year, a judge ordered Gates a new trial after DNA tests showed a belt and neckties used to bind the victim didn’t show traces of Gates’ DNA.

State attorneys appealed, arguing the trial court judge abused his discretion. But the state Supreme Court agreed the DNA evidence likely would have produced a different verdict.