ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 350,988 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 5,469 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 92,021 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 1,193 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 41,500 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.