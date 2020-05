A traffic project two years in the making is getting delayed due to the pandemic.

The project on J.R. Allen Parkway in Columbus consists of a 10-mile stretch of cameras, traffic signals, and message signs. All of the hardware is installed, but not activated due to COVID-19.

The contractor says there’s not a timetable for when the cameras and signals will be operating.

The traffic signals are located at all six entrance ramps entering the parkway.