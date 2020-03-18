COVID-19 prompts City of Auburn to declare state of local emergency

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) – Tuesday night, the Auburn City Council adopted two resolutions at its March 17 meeting declaring a state of local emergency and encouraging residents and businesses to follow guidelines from public health officials.

State of Local Emergency

The state of local emergency grants the city manager certain authorities to help expedite decisions to aid in the response to an emergency, such as the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Read the full resolution for details on the authority the city manager has to allow them to act for the safety of the Auburn community.

Recommended Guidelines

The second resolution encouraged all Auburn residents and businesses to adhere to all guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health to help minimize the exposure to and transmission of COVID-19.

The council also advised the community to adhere to the following additional guidelines: