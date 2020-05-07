COVID-19 survivor Keith Weeks shares the story of his fight against the deadly virus

Keith Weeks knew something was wrong, and he knew it for days.

The 60-year-old Columbus law enforcement officer just didn’t know what it was.

After two doctors’ visits, a stint in an emergency room and 11 painful days, he got his answer on April 3. Weeks tested positive for COVID-19. Four days later, his wife of nearly 40 years, Donna, found out she also had the virus.

“I violated one of my cardinal rules,” Keith Weeks told News 3 in an exclusive interview on Thursday. “You never make decisions based on fear. You make decisions based on facts. And I was making decisions at that time based on fear.”

His fear was real in early April. The virus was taking a toll in Georgia and across the nation. Weeks decided he was going to do all he could to ride it out at home. That meant doing everything he could to stay out of the hospital. By the time he contracted the virus, both Columbus hospitals were closed to visitors and patients. Having to go it alone was a factor, he said.

“The fact that you couldn’t have any visitors — that your wife couldn’t be there; your children couldn’t be there,” Week said. “I had this fear quite honestly that I did not want to be in that hospital room and continue to deteriorate and die alone. That was my biggest fear.”

So he went through 10 consecutive days where his fever ranged from 101 to 103. He had chills, night sweats and pains and aches. For three days, he couldn’t talk. And when he did talk, breathing was a chore.

He fought it with something as simple as water and Gatorade.

“Stay hydrated,” he said.

Looking back on it now, feeling the best he’s felt in six weeks, Keith Weeks is comfortable with how it played out, but he knows it could have been different.

“Looking back, it probably wasn’t the best decision, but the outcome was probably as good as I could have wanted,” he said.

For the last four decades, he has worked in public safety. He was a firefighter, a cop, and worked corporate security for Pratt & Whitney and Synovus. He retired from Synovus in 2019 as director of corporate security.

He went back to work part-time as a reserve deputy with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. He worked security at the main entrance of the Government Center. He worked until March 25, a week before he got the positive COVID-19 diagnosis. None of his coworkers in that area came down with the virus.

There was another element of the COVID-19 virus that also was difficult for Weeks.

“This is the first time in 40 years that I have ever brought home something that impacted my family,” he said. “That was the fear, too. I was sick. My wife was sick. My daughter lives in Atlanta. We were by ourselves. She was taking care of me. I couldn’t take care of myself.”

Donna’s battle with the illness, while difficult, was not as overpowering as her husband’s, but her illness was difficult for him to handle.

“I was devastated. I felt responsible,” he said. “… Here it is she just found out that she was positive and she had to provide me comfort because of the guilt. I brought this home. She’s sick because of me. That’s pretty tough.”

The Weeks found a partner in the fight against the virus in Mercy Med, a non-profit Columbus medical clinic, provided the support they needed to ride out the quarantine at home.

After 10 days of not knowing what was wrong with him, Mercy Med was a blessing.

Mercy Med, under founder Dr. Grant Scarborough, has treated nearly 200 COVID-positive patients since this outbreak began. One of the goals has been to keep people like Keith and Donna out of the hospital. Mercy Med helped accomplish that.

“You just felt like there was somebody in that organization that just cared about you,” Keith Weeks said. “And they cared more about just you. They cared about your family. They cared about your mental well-being, your spiritual well-being.”

They also found support from family, especially their daughter, Morgan, who lives in Atlanta and works for the Falcons. Morgan organized a meal plan from 100 miles away.

“We couldn’t have done this by ourselves,” Keith Weeks said. “It was with the help of our daughter, her friends, our family that made the difference. I can tell you self-isolation is pretty difficult.”

More than 31,000 Georgians have had the virus. More than 5,800 have been hospitalized. And more than 1,300 are dead.

Weeks knows they are fortunate.

“I have been given a second chance,” he said. “I got a story to tell.”