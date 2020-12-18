COVID-19 vaccine arrives at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The first doses of the vaccine to treat COVID-19 have arrived in Columbus.

Friday evening, St. Francis-Emory Healthcare received a shipment of the vaccine. Director of Pharmacy, Elizabeth Lovell signed for the delivery of the vaccine when it arrived.

Video of the shipment’s arrival was sent to WRBL News 3 by St. Francis Emory-Healthcare.

Among the first to receive the vaccine will be healthcare workers who are battling the virus on the frontlines.

The FDA recently approved use of the newly developed vaccine in the United States.

Meanwhile, Piedmont Columbus Regional is expecting its initial shipment of the vaccine on Monday, a spokesperson tells News 3.

The plan is to begin vaccinating frontline workers the same day.