TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Department of Public Health is getting the word out that the COVID-19 vaccine is available in Talbot County, Georgia.

Seniors can register for the vaccine over the phone by calling the Talbot County Public Library at 706-665-3134.

Eligible residents can also register for the vaccine at www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com or by calling the Call Center at 706-653-6613.