Coweta County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing mom with Columbus connections

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help find a missing mother of three with Columbus connections.

(CBS 46)

According to officials, Tiffany Nicole Foster, 35, has been missing since March 1, 2021. Foster was last seen leaving her home at 2800 Lakeside Way in Newnan. Foster’s disappearance is being treated at suspicious, according to officials.

Foster is 5’2″ tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.

CBS 46 in Atlanta reports Foster’s car, a 2020 blue Nissan Altima, was found on March 8 in Fulton County with her belongings inside. The car was found in College Park.

(Reginald Roberson, credit: Coweta County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Foster’s fiancé, Reginald Robertson, was arrested on April 21, 2021 and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. Officials say the charges against Robertson stem from an incident that occurred before Foster went missing.

Foster and her family lived in Columbus about three years ago in area of Southern Pines Drive.

Foster has also been known as Tiffany Starks and Tiffany Hill.

Anyone with information about Tiffany Foster should contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502 or you can email Inv. Scott Kilgore at skilgore@cweta.ga.us or Inv. Toby Nix (tnix@coweta.ga.us). Foster’s case number is 2103000085.