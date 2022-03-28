COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – According to a news release, the Columbus Police Department and the South Columbus United Methodist Church will host “Funds for Guns” in hopes of reducing gun violence in Columbus, Georgia.

The event is open to the public and will allow participants to trade their firearms for a $250.00 gift card anonymously.

The Columbus Police Department requires all participants to place their gun(s) in a box or bag with the safety on in their vehicle’s trunk. Participants are not required to identify themselves.

Interested parties can drive up, pop their trunks, and an officer will remove the firearm.

The event will take place on April 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at South Columbus United Methodist Church located at 1213 Benning Dr. in Columbus, Georgia.

The event will accept rifles, handguns, and shotguns. BB guns, airsoft guns, blank guns, and replica-like guns will not be accepted.