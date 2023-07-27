COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man that was found unresponsive.

According to CPD, the man shown in the picture above was transported by an unknown individual to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Emergency Unit.

CPD says the man did not have any form of identification or property in his possession when he arrived at the hospital.

If anyone has information regarding his identity or knows his place of residence, contact Sgt. J. Jackson at 706-587-8839 or call 911.