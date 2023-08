COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for help from locals to identify a woman found on South Lumpkin Road on Friday.

CPD says the woman was found near the Piggly Wiggly on South Lumpkin Road at 5 p.m. and did not have any form of identification or property.

CPD says that the woman has dementia and asks anyone who can identify her or know where she lives to call 911 or Sergeant T. Hill at 706-604-6853.