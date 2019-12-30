CPD asking for public’s help finding missing teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is working with a local family to help find a missing teen.

Arkeith Branon, 17, was last seen around 3 p.m. on Dec. 29 on Chesapeake Way in east Columbus. Police and the Branon family are working together to find him.

Police say Arkeith’s hair is cut low and wears a small goatee, and is described as 6’2″, weighing 270 pounds. Arkeith has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Arkeith’s whereabouts, CPD asks that you call 911 or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.

