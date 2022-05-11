COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating one man that was seen in the area of Double Churches Road.

According to police, the man in question stands between 5’7″ and 6′ tall, weighing around 200 pounds.

The man’s hair falls to above his shoulders, and he was wearing no shoes when the pictures were taken.

Anyone with information on the man, or woman he is talking to in the photos is asked to contact Sergeant Danforth at 706-225-4299 or via email at ddanforth@columbusga.org.

CPD’s post says in full: