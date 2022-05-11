COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating one man that was seen in the area of Double Churches Road.
Anyone with information on the man, or woman he is talking to in the photos is asked to contact Sergeant Danforth at 706-225-4299 or via email at ddanforth@columbusga.org.
CPD’s post says in full:
“Do you know this person? We would like to get to know him better. If he looks familiar give us a call. He is 5’7” to 6 feet tall, approximately 200 pounds, with hair nearly to his shoulders and wearing no shoes. This footage is from the area of Double Churches Road. If you don’t know him, maybe the woman he is talking too? That’s a pretty distinctive shirt she is wearing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant D. Danforth in our Property Crimes Division at 706-225-4299 or email her at ddanforth@columbusga.org.”Columbus Police Department