CPD continues to search for a teen missing since Nov. 26

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department continues to search for missing local teen Jessica Flynn, 16.

As previously reported, Jessica was last seen on Nov. 26 around 1:00 a.m. Police say she was last seen at her home in the 3900 block of N. Linden Drive, wearing a grey hoodie with the word “Senior” on the front and grey yoga pants with a green stripe on them.

Jessica has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5’01.”

Police ask that if anyone knows where Jessica may be, contact CPD at 911 or call the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.