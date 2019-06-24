CPD has charged a suspect in the murder of Rufus Mabry

Columbus Police Department has reported that “a Murder warrant was obtained for the arrest of Joseph Taylor,” on June 17 for the June 2018 murder of Rufus Mabry.

Taylor, 33, is currently facing charges in Coweta County for “an unrelated incident and he will be brought back to Columbus,” at an unknown future date, says CPD.

Those charges are listed as Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act for “Marijuana Manufacturing, Distribution, and Possession with Intent to Distribute; and Schedule 3, 4, and 5 Narcotic Possession,” according to Coweta County Sheriff’s Office records.

Additionally, Taylor also faces a charge of “Weapon Possession of a Firearm/Knife during the Commission of a Crime.” All three of those charges are currently listed as “Awaiting Trial, No Bond.”

As previously reported, Mabry was shot and killed at MLK Grocery in the early hours of June 2, 2018. A year later, and CPD was still searching for leads in the death, and asked the public for their help in getting information on the case.

Now with a suspect in custody and set to be transported to Columbus for a Recorder’s Court hearing, date pending.