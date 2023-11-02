COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is introducing new technology to Columbus, the Real Time Crime Center, which allows law enforcement to efficiently monitor crime in the area.

According to CPD the RTCC is a “state-of-the-art hub” where technology is utilized 24/7 to monitor, analyze, and respond to incidents as they occur in real-time.

CPD says the new hub will improve the safety of officers and the public, allow for quicker response times to emergencies, incorporate data-driven policing to predict and prevent crime and enables collaborative efforts between law enforcement and the community.