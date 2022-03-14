COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police are investigating a second shooting to occur Monday, March 14 within two hours of a separate incident.

The first shooting occurred around 4 p.m. on Amber Drive near Luna Drive. According to police, two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

More about that shooting can be found below.

Five miles away and just two hours later around 6 p.m., police responded to shots fired on 23rd Avenue near Huggins Street.

Police say there was property damage however no one was injured during this shooting.

It is unknown if these shootings are related in anyway. Both of these incidents remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

