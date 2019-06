Jadarrious Ikner, 15, was last seen on June 23 in Carver Park, at 6665 Hunter Road. The Ikner family and the Columbus Police Department are asking for the public’s help as they search for him.

Jadarrious was last seen “wearing a black and white checked shirt, yellow pants with a black stripe, and black and white Jordan sneakers.”

Police ask that if any residents have information about where to find Jadarrious to call CPD 911 Center or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3400 or 706-653-3449.