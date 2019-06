The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing teenager. Janarious Ronell Townsend, 16, was last seen on June 15 at Kingston Drive.

Police say “he may be in the area of Avalon Apartments, 3737 Cusseta Road.” His clothing description is currently unknown.

CPD asks that anyone with information about this missing person to contact 911 or call the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.