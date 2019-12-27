CPD is asking the public to help find a missing teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for help finding a teen missing since Dec. 21.

Destiny Inglett, 15, was last seen on Dec. 21 near Cusseta Road.

Police say Destiny was last seen wearing blue jeans and white hoodie with the word “Royal” written on the front.

Destiny is 5’3″, weighing 120 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

Police ask that if anyone has information on Destiny’s whereabouts to call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 70-653-3449.