Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

CPD is investigating a homicide after a shooting on Amber Drive

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating a homicide, which occurred this afternoon in the 1800 block of Amber Drive in East Columbus.

Treyvius Crowell, 21, was found shot in a driveway of a home on Amber Drive, behind Wesley Heights Elementary School. Police say the shooting happened about 12:15 p.m. Crowell was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus, where he died of a gunshot wound.

Crowell was pronounced dead at 1:19 p.m.

Police secured the area shortly after the shooting, homicide detectives appeared on the scene around 2:00 p.m.

News 3 will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss