CPD is investigating a homicide after a shooting on Amber Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating a homicide, which occurred this afternoon in the 1800 block of Amber Drive in East Columbus.

Treyvius Crowell, 21, was found shot in a driveway of a home on Amber Drive, behind Wesley Heights Elementary School. Police say the shooting happened about 12:15 p.m. Crowell was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus, where he died of a gunshot wound.

Crowell was pronounced dead at 1:19 p.m.

Police secured the area shortly after the shooting, homicide detectives appeared on the scene around 2:00 p.m.

