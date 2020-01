COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl, Infinitti Nesmith. She was last seen on Dec. 30 near 24th Street and 2nd Avenue.

Police do not have a description of what clothes she may have been wearing when she was last seen.

Infinitti is described as 5’4″, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Infinitti’s whereabouts, CPD asks that you call 911, or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.