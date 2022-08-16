COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for public help locating a missing Columbus man.

Jacob Pavlakos, 23, was last seen entering the woods behind Ace Hardware, located at 7390 Blackmon Rd. in Columbus, Georgia, around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the police department, Pavlakos was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Authorities describe Pavlakos as a white male with autism, brown hair, and blue eyes, weighing 200 pounds, standing five foot and 11 inches tall.

If anyone has information concerning the possible whereabouts of Pavlakos, contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Youth and Adult Services at 706-649-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-326-6662