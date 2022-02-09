CPD looking for missing man, family and friends gathering for search party

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– The Columbus Police has asked the public’s help in locating missing person Anthony Miles, 33.

Miles’ last known location was the 1800 block of Manchester Expressway on Feb. 4, 2022.

It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Miles stands 5’11”, weighing 180 lbs., with brown eyes and shoulder length black dreads.

Tonight, family and friends of Miles have organized a search party taking place near the Old Time Country Buffet. Those interested in searching are asked to meet at 5 p.m. to go over safety protocols.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police department Special Unit at 706-225-4343.