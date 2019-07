The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating Brianna Williams, a missing 15-year old girl.

Brianna was last seen near 1st Avenue on May 26, 2019 and was wearing “a gray and black shirt, blue cut up jeans, and white tennis shoes.” Police say she may have had her hair in a pony-tail or could be wearing a long black wig.

Anyone with information on Brianna’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.