CPD makes arrest in multiple armed robbery cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a man for multiple armed robberies of users on the LetGo app. Jaquez Johnson, 17, was booked Sept. 19 on multiple charges.

The CPD Robbery and Assault Unit made the arrest with the Patrol Unit and charged Johnson on multiple counts of:

Armed Robbery

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18 years of age

Forger in the 2nd Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Theft by Taking

Entering an Unoccupied Dwelling.

Johnson’s Recorder’s Court Hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Police are also warning participants using the selling app “LetGo” and other applications to “be mindful when completing transactions,” and to avoid meeting in secluded locations.