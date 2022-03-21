COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department has released information from a crime detail that took place over the weekend which resulted in three arrests.

In news release, the CPD explains their efforts to proactively combat crime in the Fountain City.

“As part of our continuing effort to proactively fight crime in Columbus Georgia, the Columbus Police Department conducted a crime suppression detail on March 19, 2022, that focused on “hot spots.”

According to the police department, the locations were identified as being associated with the following: drug activity, violent crime, gang activity, and illegal firearms.

As a result of the detail, officers made three arrests, seized marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and two firearms. Items seized can be found below, photos provided by the Columbus Police Department.

The individuals arrested are listed below with their charges:

Franco Deangelo Gates Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Tampering with Evidence

Obstruction of a Police Officer-Misdemeanor

Cesar Cedeno Jones Trafficking Cocaine (over 37 grams of cocaine)

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Open Container

Traffic Related Offenses

Marcus Parnell Rutherford Trafficking Cocaine (over 37 grams of cocaine)

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Open Container

If anyone has information in regards to crimes in Columbus, anonymous reports can be made by calling 706-653-3188.