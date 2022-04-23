COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Friday, April 22, 2022, a Columbus Police Officer was concussed after conducting a traffic stop, and following the driver into her home on Blan Street.

According to Columbus police, the officer was participating in a crime prevention detail and conducted a traffic stop due to multiple traffic violations.

The driver of the vehicle has since been identified as Alexus Henry, 21. Police say Henry exited the vehicle and continued to walk into the residence despite the officer’s commands to stop. Here’s what police say happened.

“The officer followed Henry into the residence and attempted to place her in custody for obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Henry punched the officer in the head and face with a closed fist. Henry then attempted to flee from the house. The officer again attempted to stop Henry and place her under arrest. Henry again struck the officer in the head and face area with a closed fist. This time, the officer fell to the floor inside the residence and temporarily lost consciousness. The officer was able to call for help and summon other officers to the location. Officers arrived and observed Henry actively assaulting the already injured officer. Henry fled at the sight of the additional officers and attempted to barricade herself in a bedroom. Another officer forced entry into the bedroom and encountered Henry, who punched the officer with a closed fist and continued to resist arrest. Henry was eventually taken into custody. As she was being escorted to a patrol car, she spit on officers and kicked another officer in the face.” The Columbus Police Department

According to a news release distributed by CPD, the injured officer was taken to Piedmont Regional Hospital where physician’s determined the officer had a concussion. The officer has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Henry was taken into custody and booked into the Muscogee County Jail on the following charges:

Obstruction (Felony – 2 counts; Misdemeanor – 1 count)

Battery (2 counts)

Simple Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer (3 counts)

Speeding

Seat Belt Required

