CPD: Pedestrian seriously injured by car on St. Mary's Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A News 3 reporter is on the scene where Columbus Police Department squad cars are blocking the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Meadow Drive.

Lt. Consuelo Askew says a man was walking in the roadway on St. Mary’s Road when he was hit by a car traveling north just before Meadow Drive. Askew says the man has been transported to Midtown Medical Center with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The driver in the accident, 28-year-old Arsenio Williams, was arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the accident.

Askew adds police believe the pedestrian was at fault as he was carrying a vodka bottle and possibly under the influence at the time.

