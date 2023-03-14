COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is searching for a missing child and is asking for public assistance to locate him.

According to CPD, 11-year-old Jarrell Richardson was last seen at his residence, 518 Fulton Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say Richardson was last seen wearing dark grey sweatpants and a black hood with the letters “DKNY” written in white.

If anyone has information about the possible whereabouts of Richardson, contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or 706-653-3449.