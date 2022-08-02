COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a “critically” missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 53-year-old Victor Allen Chavez.

According to police, Chavez “suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is wheelchair-bound.”

Chavez was last seen on Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:00 a.m., in the 1000 Block of Bay Avenue, near Whitewater Express, according to police.

When Chavez was last seen, he was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and blue Nike tennis shoes. He has a long white goatee and wears glasses; and is 5’9″ tall and 300 weighs pounds

Any information concerning Victor Allen Chavez should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink 706-326-6662.